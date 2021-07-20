Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Get Thryv alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.51.

Shares of Thryv stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 127,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,077 shares of company stock valued at $24,026,368 over the last 90 days. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thryv (THRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.