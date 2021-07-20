Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Hillenbrand worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after buying an additional 816,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after buying an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 270,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $10,531,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:HI opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

