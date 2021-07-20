Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.68. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

