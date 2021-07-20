Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 49,840 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $214.78 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.