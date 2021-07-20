Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 11,517 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Sabre worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sabre by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,533,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 107,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sabre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,396,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sabre by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sabre by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period.

Sabre stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

