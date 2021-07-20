Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.85 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

In other Omnicom Group news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

