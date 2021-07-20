Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 183.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

