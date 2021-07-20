Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 37,111 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56.

