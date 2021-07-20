Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
THX stock opened at C$0.34 on Monday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01. The stock has a market cap of C$212.01 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
