Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

THX stock opened at C$0.34 on Monday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01. The stock has a market cap of C$212.01 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

