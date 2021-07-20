Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,275,400.00.

IBKR stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 801,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,648. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

