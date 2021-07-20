TheStreet Downgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

