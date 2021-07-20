TheStreet Downgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to C+

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 10.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $86,173,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

