The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,147 ($14.99). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,099 ($14.36), with a volume of 565,179 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -34.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,355.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90). Also, insider Richard Akers purchased 8,276 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

