The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.