The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

SWGAY opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.