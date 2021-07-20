The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $12.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The Progressive reported sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $46.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.56 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

The Progressive stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

