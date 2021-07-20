The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8698 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

The Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. The Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

