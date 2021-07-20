The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.29 Billion

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report sales of $18.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.63 billion and the lowest is $17.73 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.62 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,135,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

