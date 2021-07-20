The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Up 46.6% in June

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 46.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The New Home by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The New Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The New Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The New Home in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

The New Home stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 63,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,116. The New Home has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.54.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

