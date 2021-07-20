The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 131,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,180. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.