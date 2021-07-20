The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.