The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KF. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Korea Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Shares of KF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. 14,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.