The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.69.

HNST opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of The Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of The Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,322,368.00.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

