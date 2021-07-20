The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1,260.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,542 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

