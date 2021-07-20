The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 5,920” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,755 ($75.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,062. The company has a market capitalization of £93.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

