The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,119 shares during the period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

