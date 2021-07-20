The Brink’s (BCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Brink’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Brink's alerts:

NYSE BCO opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.82 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.