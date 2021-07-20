The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Robert C. G. Perrins Purchases 31,486 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins bought 31,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,599 ($60.09) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £137.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

