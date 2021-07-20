The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,208 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.33% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $135,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $68,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

