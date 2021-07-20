The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The AES has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The AES stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

