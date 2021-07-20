Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.34.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

