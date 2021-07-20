Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCBI opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.40. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

