TerraUSD Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $23.26 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006125 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,013,035,589 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

