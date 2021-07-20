Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up to $64.66

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.66, but opened at $68.11. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 2,906 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,316 shares of company stock worth $8,698,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.