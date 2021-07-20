Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other Telos news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $811,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,733 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,735. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Telos by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Telos by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 691.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

