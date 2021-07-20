Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

NYSE TFX opened at $375.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,994 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.