Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDOC stock opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $1,180,890.99. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,884 shares of company stock worth $13,100,386. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

