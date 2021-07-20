Teladoc Health (TDOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

In other news, CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,966,860.00. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,884 shares of company stock worth $13,100,386 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.