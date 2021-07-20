Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSCC stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.