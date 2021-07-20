TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 125,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.