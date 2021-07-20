TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 202,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,563 shares.The stock last traded at $47.44 and had previously closed at $47.25.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.