Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Update

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TSHA opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $720.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

