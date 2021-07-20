Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $255.17

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $255.17 and last traded at $254.88, with a volume of 52929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 68.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Target by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

