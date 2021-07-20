Target Hospitality’s (TH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

TH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $336.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.