Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.90

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 3604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

