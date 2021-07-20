Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in June

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,367.0 days.

OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10. Taisei has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Get Taisei alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taisei from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.