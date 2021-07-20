Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.42 target price on the stock.
Tabcorp stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.98.
Tabcorp Company Profile
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.