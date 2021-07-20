Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.42 target price on the stock.

Tabcorp stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

