T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. 786,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.23. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

