T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a $170.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

