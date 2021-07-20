Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $51.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.31.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 457,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,241. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.